A man from Sheldon is being charged with felony first-degree assault and armed criminal action after allegedly hitting a sanitation worker with a shovel on Tuesday, June 2.
According to the probable cause statement filed in Cedar County Circuit Court, a driver for DB Trash Disposal was at 375 Route B near Sheldon, holding a shovel in his hands to ward off dogs.
The driver was then approached by Jerold G. Lake, 38, of Sheldon.
After the dogs retreated and the driver set the shovel down, Lake picked up the shovel, hit the driver across the face and then “began swinging at him repeatedly,” the statement said.
Witnesses said they saw Lake “telling the trash driver to get in his truck and leave,” the statement said.
The driver received injuries from the assault and was taken to a hospital, according to the statement.
According to online court documents, a warrant has been issued for Lake’s arrest.
