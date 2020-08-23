Makin’ Waves bottle drive continues momentum

With the growing concerns and mountain of changes ahead for daily operations due to the novel coronavirus’ impact on the nation, area schools have been inundated with drastic adjustments.
Currently, both the Stockton R-I and El Dorado Springs R-II districts have thorough, complete plans for both in-school and virtual learning, reactionary protocols in place in the event of exposures and a litany of preventative measures for students, faculty and staff to abide by for all daily school activities.
In finding a way to fill a small need and be of help to the districts, the Cedar County Republican is continuing the “Makin’ Waves” bottled water drive, which began Wednesday, Aug. 5.
“As a staff, we just felt it was a way we could do something to help out with resources or necessities as local kids returned to school,” CCR marketing consultant Melanie Chance said of the countywide effort. “Other districts are doing this and we felt we could do the same for the schools here.”
Adding her own reason for supporting the effort, CCR reporter Kathryn Skopec endorsed the CCR’s willingness to play a role in helping local schools.
“In a time when many are apprehensive about returning to school after six months, these kids need to see the community backing them,” Skopec said. “Our local school kids need to see businesses supporting their return to school and we want to be a part of that by filling a basic need.”
In the weeks ahead, cases of bottled water can be dropped off at both the Stockton R-I School District’s superintendent’s office located at 906 South St., and/or the El Dorado Springs R-II school campus located at 901 S. Grand Ave., El Dorado Springs.
Additional information regarding donations can be obtained by calling the CCR office during regular business hours at 276-4211.
