As most of you know, or if you did not know, I was a member of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy 2019. I was one of the 30 high school students in the state selected to attend. I met some absolutely amazing people, networked with agriculturalists across the state, and learned more about the business side of agriculture. It was the most fun I had all summer!
On Monday we had our third session of MAbA. We met at the new Center for Soy Innovation in Jefferson City. If you didn not catch the “new” previously mentioned, allow me to explain what I mean. We were the very first group to tour the new building. As in, some of the board members that voted to build the Center hadn’t even gotten to tour it yet. How cool is that? Even more fascinating is that literally everything in there had to do with soybeans. The building was heated by soybean biodiesel, the paint on the walls was made with soybeans, the counter tops were made using a mix of soybeans and other recyclable material, and the floors were sealed using soybeans. Now, I don’t know about you, but I had no idea you could make all of that stuff out of soybeans. It was really interesting to learn about the biodiesel that was made there and the policies that they were pushing to get more biodiesel used in Missouri so we were not depending on foreign oil. And, I am willing to bet you didn’t know you can make foam seats (like what are in your car) out of soybeans.
Getting to tour the new Center for Soy Innovation was such an amazing experience. They plan to open the building for educational use. The entire place was built so school children can take tours of the place and learn about the different uses of soybeans, as well as learn about agriculture. That was just one part of the amazing time I had at the third session of MAbA, I will discuss more of the session next week.
Later in the day, we heard presentations from organizations in the agriculture industry. We listened to the Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Pork Association and Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. All of them had amazing presentations and I enjoyed learning about the policies they were working on. We heard a lot about the trade deals which were going on and feral hogs.
Then we had a legislative overview with Emily Leroy of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. It was really interesting learning about the policies being worked on and what she did for a career. Afterwards, we had Sami Jo Freeman come and give us a communications and media training presentation. We got to learn skills on how to answer questions and do well when interviewing. We had a mock interview when we had finished going over the presentation and it was a lot of fun.
I enjoyed everything about the third session of MAbA, and we finished it off with a tour of the capitol and getting to talk to representatives. We toured the Governor’s Office and saw the House Gallery. All in all it was an amazing day at the third session of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.