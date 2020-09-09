As the cool breeze and brown and orange tinges of the autumn season are just around the corner, the 60th Black Walnut Festival — which is often seen by the community as the season’s kickoff — is also just around the corner, bringing most of the usual festivities in full tow.
Amber Fidler, president of Stockton Lake Sertoma Club and the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, said there are many plans being set in place for the 60th Black Walnut Festival, which is set for Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 24-26, in Stockton.
When the COVID-19 pandemic broke through the country in March this year, Fidler said there were lots of discussions over the upcoming festival, and “we just decided to take it month by month, because things were changing.”
Fidler said the festival affects the whole community — from vendors and businesses to families and children — because everybody “loves it.”
Fidler said there were 20 vendor spots for the festival left as of the interview on Friday, Sept. 4, with food vendors being “maxed out.”
While karaoke has been a regular placeholder at the festival in recent years, Fidler said a talent show will take place instead in honor of the festival’s 60th year. The talent show’s first practice will be at the city park at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
“Right now, we have nine queens, and half of them are from new towns that we don’t usually have queens from,” Fidler said, citing Clinton as a new example.
The festival’s duck-calling contest is canceled, Fidler said, but the booth will still be held.
“The terrapin race is still on,” Fidler said. “The pie contest is on Wednesday … The baby contest is still on like normal. The pet parade is still on like normal.”
Fidler said prices for the carnival will be available soon. The FFA workers auction will still be held on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The nut roll will continue as normal, Fidler noted, and the pancake breakfast hosted by American Legion Post 230, as well as the recycling ladies, are still planned as normal.
There will be no Nut Run this year, Fidler said, and Hammons Product Company will not be holding their in-person public plant tours for the festival.
At this time, nothing from the festival is planned to be converted to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Fidler said hand sanitizer will be available, as well as things being spaced out in the festival.
“The carnival rides are being sprayed every four hours,” she said. “They have Germ-X at every ride, they have the social distancing signs, we’re going at it for every aspect we can.”
Face masks will not be required for festival goers to wear unless there is a city ordinance, she said.
SLSC is aware the situation can change at a moment’s notice and will acclimate to those situations as the need arises during final planning sessions.
The festival also will be complying with the city, county and Centers for Disease Control and Protection recommendations pertaining to social distancing and sanitizing, according to a recent SLSC press release.
