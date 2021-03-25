Last year’s 47th annual Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet on March 7, 2020, was celebrated right before life as everyone knew it would drastically change.
This weekend, with a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked on the calendar and local COVID-19 cases at zero cases as of press time, the 48th annual banquet is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Road, celebrating the Stockton business community’s accomplishments.
“It’s to celebrate community businesses and the past year’s achievements,” Bill Crabtree, SACC executive director, said. “It’s almost a rite of passage now. It’s a grand event. It’s something the business community looks forward to every year. It’s growing and it continues to grow. We’ve been entrusted with this, and we want to make sure we put on as good of a program they’re used to seeing.”
The big question mark on this year’s events is how the program will look differently due to COVID-19.
“We want to get back to a more traditional event and activity,” Crabtree said. “We’re doing everything we can on our end to ensure people’s health.”
Crabtree said although the number of people who will be attending is unknown, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure safety. Masks will be available at the door but not required for the event, and tables will be spread out, as well as having hand sanitizer available at each table.
Speaking on the program’s features, Crabtree said Shannon Mays, a national champion auctioneer, will be this year’s auctioneer for the event’s auction. The silent auction will also be available for participation on SACC’s Facebook page.
Food-wise, the event will feature catering by Hillbilly Express owned by Jeff Witt.
The annual awards presented will be the business of the year award, the civic organization of the year and the Darrell and Betty Johnson Community Service Award.
The banquet also serves as a networking platform for area businesses and community members to directly engage with chamber members and officers directly.
The banquet’s importance is significant, given how the banquet is annually SACC’s — a not-for-profit organization — largest fundraiser of the year.
Regarding the community’s annual support of the banquet, Crabtree said the community is simply why the event is put on every year.
“It’s because they show up, and it’s a direct compliment to our community and board of directors, who are out there in the business community and are doing their job promoting Stockton and promoting the chamber and these businesses,” Crabtree said. “This is what our community does. They come together, and we’re just excited to be one of those reasons for them to come together.”
In times such as these, celebrating the success of the local business community is especially important, considering the trials and tribulations the past year has brought on the world.
“We’ve not only persevered — we’ve grown,” Crabtree said. “Our community did great … All things said, we had a great year.”
Log In
