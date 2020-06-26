One young woman, Autumn Zitting, daughter of Quinton and Michelle Zitting, recently embarked on her mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zitting’s assigned area will be the Boise Idaho Mission, and she is joining more than 67,000 full-time missionaries who are serving missions. Most missionaries are young people under the age of 25, serving in 399 missions throughout the world.
When asked why she chose to dedicate 18 months of her life to serve a mission, Zitting said, “I didn't just decide to dedicate this time to my church, I'm dedicating it to the Lord to do His work. He called me to the work, and I will go. I know I'm going out to help people and bless their lives.”
“But I also know this mission will change and grow me in ways I never knew. I know the Lord calls missionaries where he needs them, and I'm honored to be one of the many worthy to go where he calls.”
Amiefawn Broadbent, daughter of Tim and Janet Broadbent, recently returned from her mission to Salt Lake City Utah Temple Square Mission, where she served at Temple Square and Welfare Square, both in Salt Lake City, and in Dickinson, North Dakota, and Mount Rushmore, South Dakota.
When asked why she chose to serve a mission, Broadbent said, “I had a few different reasons for serving a mission, but one of the coolest experiences was when some girls in our ward [local congregation] returned from their missions.”
“They were so filled with the Spirit and one of them shared Doctrine and Covenants 4, which talks about how if you have a desire to serve, you are called to the work. So even though I was scared out of my mind, I went.”
Eighteen months later, Broadbent said serving a mission was the best experience of her life.
“I found out how amazing the savior is and how Heavenly Father works miracles in our lives all the time because He loves us,” Broadbent said. “I cannot believe I was lucky enough to be the Lord’s servant and help the work go on. I will always be grateful for the opportunity and I pray others will want to serve and feel that love of others. I love this gospel and I love the Lord.”
Miss Broadbent’s future plans include attending Brigham Young University in Idaho to study botany and, hopefully, find her future husband.
Both Zitting and Broadbent are from Humansville.
