According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Angela D. Blankenship, Stockton was severely injured in a single vehicle crash the evening of Monday, Jan. 4.
In a report released by MSHP, Blankenship was traveling eastbound on Mo. 32 in 2012 Ford Taurus six miles west of Stockton when her vehicle veered off of the north side of the roadway and overturned.
Blankenship was removed from the vehicle by emergency medical personnel and airlifted to Mercy Hospital, Springfield, for immediate treatment, the report stated.
Cedar County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Cedar County ambulance personnel and the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and MSHP trooper A.M. Jeffreys coordinated the emergency response to the wreck.
