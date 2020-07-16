The Stockton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5525 will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, benefitting the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, at the post located at 808 Mo. 32.
Participants in good health must bring a photo ID, be at least 18 years of age and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.
The event will be hosted indoors and all necessary protective and social distancing recommendations will be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.