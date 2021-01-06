According the Missouri State Highway Patrol, local Cedar County teenager Dusty Vern Rock has been listed as missing from the El Dorado Springs area since Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Currently, Rock is being sought by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the El Dorado Springs Police Department and the MSHP, respectively
Cedar County sheriff James McCray confirmed his office was aware of the ongoing investigation, noting the youth was currently considered a runaway — clearing up some initial confusion in an earlier informational release from the National Crime Information Center which listed the youth as a Stockton resident.
“I can tell you he is from the El Dorado Springs area, not Stockton,” McCrary said. “I am not sure how that information got mixed up, but he’s not from Stockton. Anyone with information regarding him should definitely give the [Cedar County Sheriff’s] office a call or contact the El Dorado Springs Police Department with what they might know.”
Rock is a 15-year-old caucasian male with blonde hair, brown eyes and is 5-feet-5-inches tall.
McCrary did not comment further; however, he reiterated his encouragement for any persons with information regarding Rock’s potential whereabouts to contact the CCSO by calling 276-5133 or the ESPD tip line at (417) 876-TIPS (8477).
At time of press Tuesday, Jan. 5, Rock is listed as one of Missouri’s 603 missing juveniles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.