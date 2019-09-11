Deputies from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and area medical personnel were called to the Airport Village Mobile Home Park located on Mo. 39 in Stockton regarding a possible assault with injuries on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 17.
Upon arrival, deputies and first-responders found Austin Hutson, 18, unconscious and in need of immediate medical attention related to an apparent head wound.
After being treated at the scene by Cedar County first-responders, Hutson was life-flighted to a regional hospital for lifesaving medical attention and treatment.
After investigations conducted at the scene by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, one male subject was taken into custody by juvenile authorities.
In a hearing held 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Cedar County juvenile court judge David R. Munton accepted a petition from juvenile authorities and declared Kolytn A. Dawes an adult.
Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither filed multiple felony charges a short time later the same day.
Dawes, 17, has been formally charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action — the first two of which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
“We’ve charged Dawes as an adult in accordance with the juvenile judge’s ruling,” Gaither said.
“Based on the severity of the assault, the nature of injuries, the use of a dangerous instrument and facts surrounding the crime, we feel that was the appropriate decision.”
Additional reports also were filed with the county’s juvenile office in relation to a second juvenile allegedly involved with the assault. However, Gaither declined to comment on the matter or provide any additional information based on current Missouri juvenile statues.
Dawes posted a $50,000 bond the same day and currently is out on conditional release as the case makes its way through Cedar County circuit court.
As with any criminal proceeding, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
