Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2020-21 academic year.
Connor James Brown of Stockton and What Harold of El Dorado Springs received a transfer academic scholarship.
These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT scores, grade point average, standing in graduating class and leadership shown in community and school activities.
