Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
More than 5,300 students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. These local students made the list:
Caleb Alexander, El Dorado Springs; Sophia Antonopoulos, Stockton; Gunner Bothman, Stockton; Connor Brown, Stockton; Samantha Cox, El Dorado Springs; Caitlyn Duncan, Stockton; Cassidy Duncan, Stockton; Paige Esry, El Dorado Springs; Hayden Farwell, Stockton; Hunter Meyer, Stockton; Keili Tough, El Dorado Springs; Katie Walker, Stockton; Denise Wynne, El Dorado Springs; and Adrianna Cartwright, El Dorado Springs.
