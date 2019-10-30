At approximately 7:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, resident senior, Clever Hermina, 83, Everton, who suffered from dementia, had been reported missing from Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility in Stockton.
Minutes later, Hermina — who suffered from dementia — was killed in a single vehicle accident, just before 8 p.m., near the southern edge of the Stockton city limit.
A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kem Price, 67, Lockwood, was traveling south on Mo. 39 when it struck Hermina, who was allegedly seated in the southbound lane of the roadway.
Shortly after arriving on the scene Hermina was pronounced dead at the scene by Cedar County coroner Nora Powell.
Price was not impaired at the time of the collision and his vehicle was left at the scene overnight.
Multiple troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, deputies form the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, numerous staff from Cedar County emergency medical services, area first-responders and the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the incident.
“We are grieving for the family and are deeply saddened by this loss,” Chris McBratney, facility administrator of Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, said in an official statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened and words cannot express our grief. This is a terrible accident.”
An investigation surrounding the circumstances and details of the incident currently is underway and CCR staff will report any new developments when additional information becomes available.
