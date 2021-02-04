While many questions remain unanswered and with timelines still depending upon available quantities, a local source with a direct line on the topic was consulted to put the situation into local perspective.
Enter Dr. Jake Gorell, Pharm-D, current pharmacist at the Stockton location of Evans Drugs.
“I've been following the research on the development of these vaccines and it's amazing,” Gorell said explaining his own approach to the COVID-19 vaccines beginning to roll out. “The way scientists, researchers and virologists approached this has me blown away. They've targeted the virus right and were immediately seeing 80-90% efficacy in the testing [of the vaccines].”
Noting there have been a very limited amount of serious complications to the vaccine as it was rolled out for public use, Gorell said he strongly recommends anyone eligible for a vaccine to make arrangements to be vaccinated.
Gorell also stated all four Evans Drugs locations in the region — El Dorado Springs, Lockwood, Osceola and Stockton — are either in the process of or already have obtained designations as both a refrigerated vaccine storage entity and physical administration site for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Gorell additionally confirmed he himself is qualified to be a designated vaccination administrator and would like to see 100 recipients vaccinated per day as quantities of the vaccine are made available in larger numbers.
Gorell went on to add he specifically has been following research and testing by one of the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, pharmaceutical giant Moderna, who currently is in testing for a vaccine to combat the mutated variants of COVID-19 in an effort to stay in front of the inoculation and prevention efforts underway across the world.
In the interim, Gorell still recommends wearing a face mask whenever necessary, observing social distancing when possible and following basic cleanliness recommendations as preventative measures in helping slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
After explaining Evans Drugs' organization, preparation and readiness to disseminate vaccinations, Gorell shared a brief bit of upbeat optimism as the entire country readies for mass distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“I'm looking at this with hope,” Gorell said. “I'm excited to get this underway here, and at all of our locations. I want everyone healthy, safe and I think we're all ready to move forward with our lives.”
For those in the Stockton or El Dorado Springs areas seeking to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Gorell said both locations in Cedar County are taking requests and managing lists of potential vaccine recipients.
Stockton residents are encouraged to call 276-3128 to be added to the growing list of requested recipients; El Dorado Springs residents are encouraged to do the same by calling (417) 876-3313 to secure a spot from the Evans Drugs locale in El Dorado Springs.
According to Gorell, Evans Drugs will allocate and administer vaccines in accordance with the recent gubernatorial phased vaccination plan and individual eligibility qualifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.