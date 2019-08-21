On the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received several calls reporting a physical confrontation and assault taking place at Stockton High School.
CCSO deputy Ruth Belcher, captain Josh Coots and lieutenant Kevin Lowe responded to school property at the end of an SHS football practice.
After an initial information gathering and investigation at the scene, Coots subsequently arrested Justin Crume, 35, Stockton, for felony assault involving both student and adult victims.
According to witness statements at the scene, Crume physically assaulted a student and intentionally struck SHS football coach Travis Hurley on the back of the head with a football helmet.
Hurley was medically evaluated at a nearby hospital, released and present for teaching and coaching duties the following day.
“A parent came on campus today and assaulted a student and our coach after practice on Wednesday. He was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
The Stockton R-I School District will not tolerate this type of behavior. Physical violence is never the answer.
We want to thank our coaching staff who did a great job of handling the situation. We also thank the Cedar County Deputies for their quick response.” — Official Stockton R-I statement in response to the incident on Wednesday, Aug. 14
“This really was an isolated incident. It’s over,” Stockton R-I superintendent Dr. Shannon Snow said regarding the assaults. “And, we’re temporarily having school resource officer Kevin Caudle present at practices, just as precautionary measure.“
In addressing how school administration will move forward with the matter, Snow was clear and concise in the school system’s take on the situation.
“We are pursuing this and want to see this prosecuted to the fullest,” Snow said. “This type of behavior will never be tolerated in any part of the Stockton R-I School District.”
Snow reiterated the entire district’s appreciation for the swift response from CCSO deputies as well as the character and composure shown by coach Hurley during the confrontation and after the physical altercation.
Additionally, Snow said Stockton R-I staff provided statements and video evidence to the investigative team at CCSO and will cooperate with the investigation to the fullest.
Snow also confirmed Crume is formally banned from all school functions and events hosted on any Stockton R-I property.
Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither confirmed his office was aware of the incident and is currently looking further into the events resulting in Crume’s arrest for felony assault.
As with any criminal proceeding, it should be remembered an arrest is merely an accusation and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
