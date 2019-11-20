A number of government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving, and several will remain closed Friday, Nov. 30.
Offices closed both days include the Cedar County Republican, Cedar County Courthouse, Stockton and El Dorado Springs city halls, Stockton and El Dorado Springs Head Start, Korth Center, El Dorado Springs Senior Center and Cedar County Division of Senior Services and Family Support.
Offices closed Thanksgiving only include the Stockton and El Dorado Springs post offices, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project office at Stockton Lake, USDA and the Stockton and El Dorado Springs branches of the Cedar County Library.
Stockton R-I and El Dorado Springs R-II schools will be closed Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 27-29. Both schools will be open Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 25-26, only.
