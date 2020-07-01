Charges have been filed after a warrant was served on a residential property in Stockton
On Friday June 26, Cedar County deputies Zakk Yokley, Ruth Belcher and Colton Sawyer executed a search warrant at a residence located at 409 S. Church St. in central Stockton.
The ensuing search resulted in the seizure of roughly one-quarter pound of methamphetamine and $1,500 in nonsequential, small denomination money — usually associated with street drug transactions.
Subsequently, Michael Masters of Stockton was arrested and has been charged with class A felony drug trafficking, class B felony delivery of illegal substance and maintaining a public nuisance.
At the time of press on Tuesday, June 30, Masters was being held in Cedar County jail on $50,000 bond.
The arrest and seizures came after the culmination of and investigation which included efforts by Sheriff James McCrary, Sgt. Clay Jeffries and Cedar County deputies, in tandem with the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team.
In speaking to the law enforcement efforts from area law enforcement, Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither offered his own appreciation for the successful arrests and seizures.
“My office commends the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado Springs Police Department on the recent successful investigations into illegal drug activities,” Gaither said. “I look forward to continuing to keep these illegal drugs off our streets.”
Gaither went on to explain, based on the Criminal Activities Forfeiture Act, monies seized during the commission of a crime can be petitioned for within 14 days and usually are paid to the local school district in which the alleged crime(s) transpired.
As is the case with any criminal proceeding, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all suspects are innocent unproven guilty in a court of law.
