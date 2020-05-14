As many area residents feel the strain of the coronavirus’ economic impact, local Stockton Masonic Lodge 283 is stepping up to help the community in its own, useful way.
Starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 16, local lodge members will be giving away bags of fresh fruit to area recipients in need.
“Based on how this current situation has impacted people’s households and budgets, the lodge wanted to do a little something to help the community out,” current worshipful master Larry Newman said. “It’s what we do in our community and the lodge feels a little help within the community right now was necessary.”
Newman also shared the lodge’s collective appreciation for the cooperation of Eric Pichler, manager of Woods Supermarket’s Stockton locale, for the local store’s contribution to the community-focused effort.
Taking place at Stockton Masonic Lodge 283, located at the corner of RB Road and Mo. 39, the charitable effort is not weather-sensitive and will be held rain or shine.
Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Recipients need not exit a vehicle to receive a contribution from lodge members and recommended social distancing and preventative measures will be observed as necessary during distribution.
Additional information regarding Stockton Masonic Lodge 283’s ongoing activities, sponsorships and community outreach efforts can be obtained by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
