With the holidays swiftly approaching, brothers from the local Stockton masonic lodge took it upon themselves to make a contribution to the school’s effort to provide socks, warm clothing and necessary undergarments for children in need within the local school district.
From left, Stockton R-I School District nurse Karen Collins smiles as she accepts a $400 donation the morning of Friday, Dec. 11, from Patrick Ferraccio, a master mason with the Stockton A.F. and A.M Lodge 283.
