When Kyle and Megan Nosal decided to a take a personal leap and break from most facets of suburban tradition with their daughters, some may have thought they were a bit crazy for bucking the traditional “house-and-picket-fence” plan most young parents tend to have when raising a family.
For the last two years, the Nosals have owned and operated That Mobile RV Guy LLC, a mobile recreational vehicle inspection and repair service providing on-the-spot repairs to any and all who embrace the RV lifestyle.
“We reached a point where we would both come home and couldn’t find anything to encourage one another about for the next day,” Nosal said of how his family has opted to live a more nomadic lifestyle than most. “My wife came home one day and just said ‘what if we sold everything, bought an RV and hit the road?’”
Moving into 2018, the Nosals did exactly that.
Selling their home, vehicles and most of their belongings, the parents of two grade school-age girls began to trek across the continental United States while homeschooling their children and enjoying a much freer and less burdensome lifestyle.
The duo’s latest venture — That Mobile RV Guy LLC — came about by pure necessity, Kyle said as he explained how his family’s business took off.
“I have remodeled houses, I’ve worked on cars, and when little things with our own RV started popping up and needing repairs, it clicked with us people needed a mobile repair service,” Nosal said.
According to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association, Inc., there are more than 9,000,000 RVs in operation throughout the country and over 1,000,000 people call an RV their permanent residence.
After getting certified through the RVIA and obtaining inspector’s certifications and obtaining insurance, the Nosals put their entrepreneurial efforts into motion and began to promote their services at every campground or RV destination they stopped at.
While not licensed to work on drivetrains or chassis issues, Nosal said his company handles essentially all interior, appliance and structural issues both new and old RVs tend to experience after regular use.
“We can do just about anything that has to do with appliances, leaks, wastes systems, HVAC systems, plumbing and electrical issues,” Nosal said. “From brand new 2021 models missing a few screws, to refrigerators, water heaters and structural issues, we can fix almost anything on site while saving campers real money and keeping their plans intact.”
Giving proper attribution to his wife — who also homeschools the couple’s children as they travel the contiguous United States — Kyle called wife Megan his “sounding board” and credited her with walking him through the steps of troubleshooting or repairing countless on-scene problems.
In explaining the real purpose behind the company’s efforts, Nosal was blunt and direct in his approach to describing the new operation’s aspirations.
“Our ultimate goal is to help people in an affordable way,” Kyle said. “The great thing about us is we come to you and you can continue to use or live in your RV while it’s repaired. In most cases, we can save you money by avoiding a trip to a repair shop and we don’t have to interrupt any of our customer’s travel plans.”
Currently operating out of Dadeville and serving the tri-lake area, the growing mobile RV repair operation can be reached by calling 1 (888) 557-8489, or online at www.thatmobilervguy.com or the company’s Facebook page and the company typically responds the same day to all inquiries and requests for service.
