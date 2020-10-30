On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the American Legion Trent-Salle Post 230, Stockton, met for its regular monthly meeting
After formal presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and an opening prayer by post chaplain Lawrence Johnston, post members took a brief moment to honor local business owner Woody Kahl, and his convenience store’s ongoing support of local veteran organizations.
Kahl, along with Woody’s Fast Stop manager Chris Pitcher, were presented with a certificate of appreciation and recognized during the early part of the post’s October meeting.
Emotionally, Kahl said he appreciated the gesture and his businesses always have made a point of contributing to veteran-based groups and outreach programs.
In finishing his brief acceptance of the gesture of gratitude, Kahl honored the attending veteran’s post members with yet another donation — this particular contribution was made possible by humorous happenstance.
MoMo, the looming hardwood sasquatch which resides outside of Kahl’s local business, currently is down for repairs.
After repetitive questioning regarding the problems and long-term status of the regionally famous hominid, staff at the local business sought to use the distressed statues needs for the greater good in a patriotic way.
“When we put up the collection box, it was really a joke,” Kahl said with a chuckle. “It was in response to MoMo’s injured feet and all the inquiries we were getting from customers. In all reality, it was just a fun way to raise a little money and put it to good use.”
Kahl went on to note the iconic sasquatch is slated to be repaired over the coming weekend and his business was “footing” the bill for the repairs.
When asked why he specifically seeks ways to raise funds for veteran organizations, Kahl’s response was both personal and succinct.
“It’s the least I can do,” Kahl said of his ongoing philanthropic veteran support. “I’ll always do stuff like this. Honestly, I don’t think this is done enough and I wish there was more of this [veteran fundraising] going on everywhere.”
Post leadership from the local veteran organization collectively shared its appreciation for Kahl’s ongoing support of local patriotic efforts and said the funds will be used to further the post’s service efforts within the area.
