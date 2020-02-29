Beginning in March, Stockton Presbyterian Church will offer a seminar designed to help anyone whose life is not yet perfect.
What do you struggle with in your life — a lack of money, poor relationships, substance abuse or a family member whose life is out of control? This seminar is for you. You can find answers to your problems and solutions for your needs. You can begin the journey of putting your life on the success track.
An introductory meeting will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the church. Attendees can find out about the seminar at this gathering. There is no cost or obligation for this meeting. This is being offered to the community as a service to help everyone regardless of age, race, gender or church affiliation. All are welcome. Call (570) 847-0042 for more information.
