On Wednesday, May 5, the Stockton Lion’s Club held its first meeting in May. The meeting was held at Orleans Trail Resort & Restaurant as several Lions members attended. A few other members brought along guests.
Lion President Malouff called the meeting to order as the members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Lion Brian Hammons led the singing of a potential Lion’s birthday as Hammons also returned the blessing.
The Lion’s Club reported 77 pairs (300 cumulative) of eyeglasses recycled this month.
To begin the old business, members of the Club discussed apparel which includes t-shirts and hats. The trailer committee also established to continue work during June to open old business.
As for the upcoming and annual Chicken Stampede, which takes place on Saturday, May 29. Lion Starr Malhouff reported that food supplies had been ordered through Enrique’s. Jeff Witt of Hillbilly Express will prepare pork for cost. Lion Star suggested that the Club paid the price of $275 and gave a donation receipt of $300 in addition to Hillbilly BBQ. Signup sheets for the event were passed around and signed by club members.
Prep activities will take place at the High School kitchen at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Volunteers were taken for roasting pans to cook beans at home so Lion Secretary does not have to get up and stir beans at 1 a.m. the night before.
The Club then discussed the advertisement for the Chicken Stampede, as well, which had been completed.
Lion President Malhouff opened the question to have picnic tables. The Club motioned to allow picnic tables at the Chicken Stampede.
For the next topic of old business, the Club discussed the PRCA Rodeo, which will take place Father’s Day Weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 18-19. The board recommended the Club offer funnel cakes and Oreos only. PRCA will provide a dinner menu, but the Club will evaluate the possibility of adding a food trailer in 2022.
Moving on, a Lion member reported an eyeglass need that is out of town and involves an insurance provider. The Club had been asked for a copay of $150. Discussion went on whether it should be examined on a case-by-case basis. Lion’s members decided to re-visit the topic at the next meeting.
Lions were then informed of a charter fee of $65 and the yearly contribution of $300 to Troop 69. Lions moved to approve the addition of the charter fee to the annual contribution. Lions also moved to approve Lion Marvin Manring and Scoutmaster Mark Bradshaw to open a checking account and act as signatories at Mid-Missouri Bank.
The subsequent Lion’s Club meeting will occur on Wednesday, June 2, at Country Corner Cafe. Stockton’s Lion’s Club holds the meeting on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.