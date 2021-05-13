As track season has come to a close, area teams gathered at Skyline High School on Tuesday, May 4, for the annual Mid-Lakes Conference Track Meet. The conference consists of Stockton, Clever, Fair Grove, Forsyth, Skyline and Strafford.
On the girls’ side, the team had three athletes place third overall; senior Jenna Rickman in the 200-meter dash; senior Emma Sullivan for the 800-meter dash; and sophomore Kylie Hunter in the 400-meter dash.
Senior Stella Bahr just missed the top three, placing fourth overall in the 1600 meter run. Freshman Shayla West finished just behind teammate Bahr in fifth place.
As for the relay teams, the Tigers shined. Both the 4x400 and the 4x800 relay teams placed third overall in the conference meet.
On the boys’ side, the team had several conference champions.
Overall conference champions included sophomore Jay Baxter in the high jump, sophomore Max Brown in the 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Ben McNeal for the 110-meter hurdles and sophomore Braden Postlewait in the 800-meter run. Postlewait nearly claimed first place for the 400-meter dash by placing second.
Junior teammate Layne Colvin missed the title as overall champion in the 800-meter run, placing second overall and missing first place by nearly half a second.
Several other Tigers track athletes made their mark at the conference meet.
Sophomore Chris Dearman shined in the short distance races placing third in the 200 meters and fourth in the 400 meters. Junior Aaron Bradshaw placed third overall in the 3200-meter run. Brandon Sullivan also placed third, but in the 300-meter hurdles and the pole vault.
On the relay side, the Stockton 4x800 meter relay team took first place overall. The 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams finished the meet in third overall, respectively.
The Class 2 District 5 Track Meet will be held at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. Date and time of the meet to be announced.
