The Cedar County Library District Board of Trustees announces the retirement of library director Pate.
Pate began working as Library Director in 2000. She was the first and has been the only library director for Cedar County Library District. During her 20-year-tenure, Pate has led many changes and enhancements for the library.
She initiated automation of the library, she supported the building of a new library facility in Stockton following the tornado and has applied for and received many grants to purchase books, computers, and other library materials.
Pate has been looking forward to retirement for several years and the day has finally come; her last day at the Cedar County Libraries was Friday, July 31.
To celebrate her many years of service, the Cedar County Library Board of Trustees hosted a farewell party for her and the library staff on Wednesday, July 29.
The Board of Trustees wants to offer their appreciation, congratulations and best wishes to Pate for her dedication and commitment to the Cedar County Library and its patrons.
Elaina Daniels will become Cedar County Library Director on Saturday, August 1. Daniels is a resident of Stockton, where she has lived for over 20 years with her husband David and their two boys.
Jackson just began his freshman year at College of the Ozarks. Colton will be a junior at Stockton High School. A native of Bolivar, Daniels graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, and went on to achieve her master's degree in educational technology. She also has her Library Media Science Certification.
Daniels has taught at both Stockton and the El Dorado Springs school districts. For the last several months, Elaina has been the branch manager at the Cedar County Library in Stockton. Daniels is eager to meet the El Dorado Springs community and become an active part of that community as well as Stockton.
