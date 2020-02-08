Liberty Missionary Baptist Church will begin a revival effort at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, nightly. Brothers Alan Collins and Keith Irvin will be preaching.
Directions from El Dorado Springs: South on Mo. 32, turn right on Mo. 97, straight on BB Hwy. to Virgil City. Left on gravel. Church on left on Cedar County 01 Road.
