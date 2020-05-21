Southwest Baptist University conferred320undergraduate and210graduate degrees during three online ceremonies held Saturday, May 16, according to a news release.
“Today, we gather together from all around the world to honor the hard work and tenacity of our graduates,” saidEric A.Turner, president of SBU, said in the release. “Our graduates are extraordinary people. Graduates, you have worked diligently to achieve this significant milestone. We are so proud of you.
Life Beautiful Awards
The 2020 recipients of the Life Beautiful Award are Sarah Lewright of Stockton and Sam Jones of Bolivar.
Lewright graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of social work degree with a minor in intercultural studies. She is a member of the Phi Alpha Honor Society and was named as a 2020 outstanding social work student. Sarah has participated in five global projects with SBU’s Center for Global Connections, including to Baja, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Senegal and Cuba. She has volunteered as a leader for church camps, has led worship, served as an AWANA leader and a committee member of Mid-Lakes Baptist Association, and has volunteered with Exodus Ministry.
“Sarah is one of the best graduates I’ve had the privilege to teach,” Dr. Lee Skinkle, provost of SBU, read from a nomination letter. “She stands out in her love for Christ and her service for others. She is a natural leader. She is Christ-focused and puts others' needs before her own. She has excellent social work skills and is able to connect easily with others. She seems to have a natural love for people and helping others.”
She is married to Hayden Lewright and is the daughter of Ken and Stacey Spurgeon of Stockton.
Jones graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and computer science. He has served as a resident assistant at Gott Hall, participated and led a “Freedom in Christ” men’s discipleship small group and volunteered with Polk County K-Life’s student ministry, where he led a middle school small group. He will be employed at Duck Creek after graduation.
"Even with his challenging workload, he's found opportunities to be a servant leader on campus as an RA and a mentor for many male students on campus with his leadership of his Freedom in Christ study through his local church and in the community life through K-Life student ministries," Jones’ faculty said about him.
Jones is the son of Drs. Tom and Sarah Jones of Bolivar.
The Life Beautiful Award was established in 1937 by Rosalee Mills Appleby, a career missionary to Brazil. This award is given annually to an outstanding man and woman in the Southwest Baptist University spring graduating class. These individuals have demonstrated by their scholarship and character they are living a “life beautiful.” The faculty selects the recipients, whose identities remain confidential until commencement.
