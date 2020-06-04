Dear Editor,
Since the El Dorado Springs’ Senior Center cannot fundraise during the pandemic, raising funds has been a challenge. In order to keep our home-delivered meal program running, and our local homebound elderly adults properly fed and nourished, the Senior Center in El Do continues to reach out for the support of our community.
The health and wellness of our older adults is imperative —but it is even more critical now — during the global pandemic. We are determined not to allow one senior in our town go without a nutritious meal, and we continue to cook, package and deliver over 450 meals a week.
In order to continue, we could really use your help.
The following individuals/businesses (in alphabetical order) have stepped forward to financially lend a hand during the month of May, for which we are deeply grateful:
Janice Amick
Church of Christ
Gary Collins
Community Bank
Susan Janes
Deborah Johnston
Mary MacComber
James and Claudia Pope
Eagles Tri-State Auxiliary 4279 FOE
Toni Sabol
Cedar County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.