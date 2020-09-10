Dear Editor,
These days, there is very little bipartisan agreement around anything. This is one of the reasons why Clean Missouri — the constitutional amendment passed in 2018 ensuring fair legislative district maps and fair redistricting — must be preserved and protected. The amendment passed overwhelmingly with 1.4 million votes, earning support from independents, democrats, and republicans across our state. In fact, it received the majority vote in every state senate district.
Despite this consensus among voters, politicians in Jefferson City are working to undo the will of Missouri voters like you and me by passing Amendment 3.
This year is the current politicians’ last chance to set things up for gerrymandered maps in 2021 which would last through 2030. This deceptive bill would let lobbyists and political operatives draw lines in back rooms, helping themselves and their political party in power and preventing voters like us from electing people who will actually represent us. Voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around.
I am urging my friends, colleagues, family — and all fellow Missourians — to vote no to Amendment 3 on election day Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Sara Washausen
Humansville
