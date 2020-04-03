Dear editor,
I’m sure the coronavirus is a very deadly thing. I wonder if hospitals that are closed and have few people in beds can be used to house people with the virus. I would hope we don’t have to put up medical tents to house virus people who are sick with the virus. I know only what I hear and see on the news. Let us hope a cure/fix can maintain this virus. Let us hope the appropriate medical items will be there for the medical people at any level to beat this medical pandemic. Let us hope and pray for this pandemic to pass and the virus dies and never happens again.
Take care and be well,
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
