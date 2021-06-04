Dear Editor,
Hurrah for Governor Mike Parson. He boldly proclaimed he will eliminate the incentive for Missourians to be couch potatoes. Getting rid of the budget sucking unemployment is way past due. The Governor also strongly opposes bonuses for people to get off their duffs and go back to work. On Fox News Tuesday, May 18, Governor Parson made very publicly that he believes it is not the governments place to pay people to go back to work and paying them to stay home must stop immediately.
Where does the school of thought originate that paying extraordinary amounts of benefits to the unemployed is going to encourage this nation to get back to work and moving forward? Democratic diplomats want mindless idiots who play video games, watch Netflix, drink alcohol and become more dependent upon big brother. Afterwords, when the free hand outs are pulled back, suddenly 365 million people want their pacifiers back and the free handouts become the cost of freedom lost.
This may sound extreme, but reflect on the change just in the last four months. Biden kills the Keystone Pipeline and 11,000 jobs. Biden reverses Trump’s southern border policies and creates a crisis of which we have only seen the beginning destructive affects of. Biden delegitimatized women with his transgender views of men proclaiming to be female and participating in women’s sports. Biden is anti-American along with all his left-wing cohorts hell bent on the deconstructionism ideology towards our constitution. It is on the front pages of every responsible news paper in the country. Are you listening to the rhetoric that comes out of Washington D.C. and the Godforsaken White House?
Biden pushes for COVID relief to the tune of two trillion dollars of which nine cents on the dollar goes to COVID relief and the rest goes where? 1.9 trillion dollars. You hear it on the news and let it go in one ear then out the other. Where it is really going bank rolling the Democrats agenda paying big tech to insure Republicans never regain power. They are hamstringing the American public and flooding our economy with poverty stricken immigrants that will saturate our nation with people who cannot care for themselves.
Listen people, we are at war with extermination of the values, morals and freedoms hundreds of thousands gave their lives for and we are not returning fire. We are not eve defending ourselves against the onslaught of the leftists. I understand you may feel like your hands are tied, however they are not. At least not yet. Prayer to God is number one, educating our children is number two and redressing the government policy is number three. As of now, your voice and your vote are your strongest weapons and if Biden has his way it will be your only weapon. Do not sit on your living room furniture and expect someone else to fight your battles. Call town hall meetings, organize and support men like Governor Parson. Call your government representatives. Pray to gather every chance you get, know who you are voting for personally and publicly.
Gary Dickinson
Leavenworth, Kansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.