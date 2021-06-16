Dear Editor,
The Stockton American Legion Auxiliary wishes to thank all those who donated so generously to our Poppy Drive on Saturday, May 29. The Poppy remains a symbol of remembrance of all those veterans who have died both during or after their years of service to our country. The funds collected are used exclusively for the benefit of veterans, active duty military and their families. Again, we truly appreciate the support we receive from our local community for this and other American Legion and Auxiliary programs.
Carla Griffin
Auxiliary President
