Dear Editor,
The Veterans’ Memorial Park Committee offers their sincere thanks to Piette’s Café and Bar for hosting a fundraising dinner for the Veterans’ Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 9. Mark, Jennifer and their staff did a terrific job of preparing and serving a delicious meal, making this a very successful event.
Thanks to everyone who attended and was a part of this fun night. Thanks also to those that could not attend, but still supported us.
This was a wonderful event.
Don Hunt,
Veterans’ Memorial Park Committee Chairman
