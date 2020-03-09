Dear editor,
I am writing this to tell you about a person who is totally selfless and she lives right here in Stockton, Missouri.
I have aging dogs and I too am unable to navigate the stairs leading to the back-dog yard, so I must use my front yard for them.
The morning of Feb. 20, taking my dogs out as normal at about 6:10 a.m.. My 17-year-old miniature pinscher was about eight to 10 feet in front of me and by the time I set my other little dog down and got my flashlight turned on, she had already disappeared. No marks were in the snow, and I had no idea which direction she went.
I drove around for almost four hours. With the temperatures that morning, I feared she had given up feeling lost and laid. I was not going to give up, I needed to find her alive or find her passed. I spoke to the sheriff, he helped search for her. I also spoke with a city worker who suggested I go to city hall. I kept hoping she would be on the porch waiting for me. I began another trip around the area in search of.
At the stop sign of Ward and Black Walnut, I was going to turn left, but there was a lady standing with her back to me. I assumed she was talking to the person driving the white SUV-style vehicle. I decided I would ask them if they had seen my dog?
As I turned the corner, the lady turned around, and it was apparent she was huddling something in her arms. I got closer and could see my dog’s face. I could not believe my eyes. While getting out of my car, she said she found her in the creek. I immediately took off my coat and wrapped my dog in it and thanked the lady (not near enough), hugged her and jumped back into my car to rush to the vet’s office.
I am so eternally grateful not only was this lady willing to step out in the cold and probably had to step into the creek herself to get my dog out of the creek. She had such selflessness in her she was willing to risk getting her feet wet, as well as her clothing and could have caused her own self to get very ill from being wet in the less than 30-degree temperature that morning,
My emotions were rampant that morning and I do not believe I would recognize her. I did not take the time to get her name or phone number.
I do not know how to thank this lady and show my gratitude. I also do not know how to contact her, nor do I know who to look for. All I remember about the lady is she was wearing a black or dark blue coat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.