Dear Editor,
Mayor Hamby's letter in last week’s paper contains some misinformation. First of all, no one has waged a campaign against the mayor. The mayor has ruled against giving disabled Stockton citizens access to goods and services. It is indeed the city’s responsibility, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act, to have "an equal opportunity to participate and benefit from a town’s services, programs, and activities." The ADA guide for small towns states, "When a walk, pathway or pedestrian route is is necessary to provide public access to a program, service, or activity, an accessible route must be provided
Those volunteers who worked to bring the Shared Streets initiative to Stockton suggested the city remove one section of the fence around the cemetery at the end of Orchard Street — they were seeking to find a way to give access to persons who use golf carts and scooters to said services and activities without substantial cost to the city
Mayor Hamby also stated in his letter "the committee wants to put a gate from a residence into the cemetery." This also is untrue. The opening of the fence would provide a safe path for the residents of Stockton Estates, a low-income housing project, through the cemetery. This path would connect these residents to the Shared Streets, allowing them to shop, vote, seek medical care and access recreational activities safely. In other words, it would mobilize an otherwise immobilized population in our town.
A third piece of misinformation in his letter states “… there is an ordinance in place which does not allow recreational vehicles including golf carts and scooters [in the cemetery]." The ordinance in fact reads "The cemetery is not to be used for recreational purposes by operators of motor vehicles or any other powered vehicles or for the riding of horses.” There is a city ordinance which allows the use of golf carts and scooters within the city limits. Passage through the cemetery is not for recreational purposes. Its purpose is to provide a safe and accessible route for disabled persons using scooters, golf carts and electric wheelchairs as their means of transportation,
Mayor Hamby said he ran mayor of Stockton "with intent of making sure the residents and the city of Stockton were a priority." Does this statement extend to the disabled citizens as well? Their quality of life is sacred. Hamby also stated he “hopes the committee can find an alternative route without going through the cemetery." It is in fact the city’s job to provide an alternative route.
I respectfully suggest, since the mayor plans to "stand his ground," they get started on finding this alternative route.
The city needs to comply with the Arnericans with Disabilities Act.
Beth Cumins
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.