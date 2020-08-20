Dear Editor,
In following national politics and trying to look at both parties with a clear eye, it is not difficult to come to the conclusion Nancy Pelosi boarders on being mentally unstable. In short, she is a total idiot.
On a state level in California, we have what was once a beautiful city, San Francisco, but not anymore. Now we have homeless people living on the streets and depositing their bodily waste in the gutters and throwing used needles everywhere after shooting up with the drug of their choice.
The city alone should have the responsibility of cleaning this up.
Now, guess who the mayor was when all this came down? Yes, Gavin Newsom. Newsom served as mayor for a period of time and was such a success, he moved up to lieutenant governor of the state when Jerry Brown was being termed out of office.
Now we have Newsom in the governor’s seat and he is achieveing the same success as governor when he was mayor of San Francisco.
The interesting thing is the relationship between Pelosi and Newsom? Newsom is Pelosi’s nephew.
What this tells me is insanity can run in the family, and in this case, it seems to hold true.
It is difficult to imagine the damage done to a state until you see the number of tax-paying citizens who are fleeing California for Nevada and Texas — they are being taxed out of their wealth and have to support the illegal population beyond their means to do so.
I hope and pray president Trump has four more years to finish building the southern border wall in order to stem the uninterrupted flow of foot traffic into our country and hopefully slow or stop entirely the mind-altering drugs from coming into the United States which have so impacted our population in a negative way.
Please vote to return the House of Representatives, along with the Senate, back to Republican control and save the country our founding fathers laid the foundation for which built a standard of living that is the best in the world.
Bud Olinger
El Dorado Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.