Dear Editor,
I am writing this letter because of the article about remodeling city hall at a cost of $23,000. I agree with our mayor, Roger Hamby.
That money could be put to better use on street and other projects. I was born and raised in Stockton and love the city. I feel the citizens of Stockton should have been able to vote on this and not by city council deciding to spend tax payer dollars on this, when it is very nice as it is.
We could have built a memorial to all the veterans that have died and or served our nation. Or helped the veteran’s widows and poor people with rent and or food.
Please feel free to call or write me if you agree or disagree at (417) 276-6004 or (417) 955-2881.
Gerald Sullivan
Stockton
