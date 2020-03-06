Dear Editor,
I’m respectfully responding to Betty Pitts’ letter to the editor in the Feb. 26, issue.
First, her quote from me was only partial and not in its entirety. I actually stated, “taxpayers deserve to be provided the best public resources first, and then offer artistic and cultural services as funding becomes available.” I’m not anti-art by any means. I applaud Betty and other committee members for their hard work and contributions to this cause.
I believe art does have a place in Stockton and other communities. However, my priority is the failing infrastructure first. The roads and traffic signs create a safety issue driving through the city. I also believe in focusing on bringing new businesses into Stockton and highlighting the businesses that are already here. Even though I chose to move here in my retirement years, I have a real concern in making sure families make Stockton their home.
After our priorities are realigned, I have no issue focusing on the arts.
I’m running for office because I feel that I can help the City. I understand completely that it’s not all about the roads. However, we should fix the problems because I would much rather admire the art without falling into a pothole driving to it.
Roger Hamby
Stockton
