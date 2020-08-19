Dear Editor,
When we put the Trump sign out in our yard, we knew someone might be compelled to remove it.
So, we were somewhat prepared when, a week ago Monday, we found it gone. It was not good enough to deny our freedom of speech expressed on our own property, but you had the gall to walk up to our home and remove our American flag.
We get it — your candidate is so pitfully weak you have to silence the opposition … but stealing our American flag? Really?
You may call yourself an American — it may say you are an American on your birth certificate — but in your heart, you are a far cry from being a true American.
We only hope you did not desecrate our flag.
Marlon and Rita Collins
Stockton
