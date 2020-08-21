Dear Editor,
The boxes of fruit and vegetables were a godsend. They were very welcome, good, much needed and much appreciated.
I delivered lots of boxes to seniors and other people.
While picking up my boxes, I counted vehicles — I quit at 100.
To the people in charge, in any capacity, this should be an alert — a wakeup call, a reveille, a Titanic or Hindenberg-type moment — to understand all is not good.
There are people hurting, people hungry and people ein need.
This indeed should be a wakeup call for our nation, our state, our county, and most certainly each other.
I will say a big “thank you” to all who made the food thing work.
You certainly have my appreciation and graditude.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.