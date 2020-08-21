Dear Editor,
Since our earliest years, we have sought to provide sacred ground dedicated as a final resting place for loved ones and their families.
The Stockton Cemetery is a sacred place acting as a focus for pilgrimage of families, friends and loved ones, and is protected from activities deemed disrespectful.
Charlotte and Charles Skaggs
Cedar County
