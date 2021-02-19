Dear Editor,
The overwhelming hatred many citizens have towards Trump amazes and bewilders me. Yes, he is a sinner (who is not), he is a Christian, (how many former Presidents would admit that?) . . . and he is a work in progress, and not perfect. Only one man walked the earth in perfection, Jesus Christ.
What President Trump did accomplish was: a great and growing economy, tax relief, deregulation, fair trade agreements, energy independence, massive response to the Virus, respect for the Constitution, secured the border, enhanced the military and cherished innocent life.
I believe the facts will show the Trump vote was closer to 79 million vs. 63 million for Joe, making Joe the fake President. That there was massive voter fraud in at least six states, and Trump actually won five of the six. Well over 1,000 signed sworn affidavits are documented of eyewitness to voter fraud.
Trump was very successful as President, in spite of RINO's, Democrats and others who hate him obstructing the way forward. Out of control hatred is a serious threat to our Nation. Everyone, please. Take a deep breath, and give up the hate. Satan is the author of confusion. Love is the answer.
Dennis Anthony
Stockton
