Dear Editor,
Upon attending the Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department’s annual meeting, it was apparent there was a need to reach out to the whole community.
The CMVFD has always done multilateral aid, which means even if there wasn’t a fire on your property, lots of people in the community as well as the surrounding area, has benefitted from their services.
Five years ago, the thought never would have crossed my mind that the day is at hand where there isn’t enough funding raised from the year’s donations to cover annual expenses.
For the last three years, outgoing expenses surpassed donations. This has left CMVFD with little to nothing in reserves to continue training, maintenance of equipment and daily operations.
Other fire departments have recognized their need and even started a fundraiser to help with operation costs.
The time has come for possible changes.
If there is not a viable fire department within the area, every property owner in the fire protection area may see an increase in their insurance bill.
The distance you are from the nearest firs station directly impacts your insurance rates.
I would like to ask the community to support your local fire department. The CMVFD has an account at Mid-Missouri Bank where donations can be dropped off at the Stockton location or mailed to CMVFD 8960 ?S. Highway J, Stockton, MO, 65785.
The El Dorado Springs Fire Department is raffling off a rifle with the proceeds going towards the CMVFD.
The CMVFD also is hosting a fish fry in February at the Stockton Community Building and a chili supper in April at the CMVFD station with donations from both going into the general operating fund for the CMVFD. Please show your support in one or more of these areas.
The cold, hard truth is that in order for the CMVFD to keep continuing the fire department’s service to the community, CMVFD must have monetary help now.
This will allow them to develop a firm plan on how they can continue operating within the community.
The CMVFD also is always in need of volunteers. The CMVFD is a volunteer fire department and the number of people willing to serve also is down. Volunteers will be trained before being sent out on calls.
Please consider a donation of time or money to help your local community.
If you have additional questions, you may contact a CMVFD spokesperson at 276-1448.
Diana Johnson
Caplinger Mills
