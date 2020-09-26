It is that time of year again … turkeys are on the move and the fall season for harvesting the traditional feathered holiday table fare is nearly upon us.
Albeit one of the pre-winter treks hunters tend to enjoy the most, turkey hunting in the fall usually is more challenging. Many factors combine to make fall turkey seasons more of an undertaking than those of temperate, greener spring hunts.
KNOW YOUR FOES
Toms still are territorial and may be looking to assert flock dominance when necessary, but hens have long since stopped breeding for the year — meaning the lovestruck aspect of male birds seeking a female mate is not part of the equation when assessing late-season turkey behavioral patterns.
Flocks tend to be more reactionary, and since these feathered delights seem to know both male and female birds can be harvested in the fall, stealth, cover and the proper call all are necessary.
While wild turkeys do not have a particularly strong sense of smell, their eyesight and hearing are incredibly fine-tuned. Turkeys can locate sounds from over a mile away and their sight is several times better than their human adversaries.
Being a monocular bird — meaning eyes on both sides of its head — a turkey has a 270-degree view of its surroundings at all times. So, it is likely a turkey could see you even if you cannot see it.
PREP, SCOUT ACCORDINGLY (Subhead, bold)
Scouting areas you plan to hunt ahead of time can payoff in innumerable ways, too.
Looking at an aerial photo of the plot you plan to hunt can help a hunter develop an overall feel for the land, but nothing beats putting boots and eyes on the ground. Walking the land you plan to hunt is its own experience — likely leading to individual opportunities to pick up on finite signs of your desired game.
Droppings and groupings of shed feathers are usually areas where birds are habitually roosting in lower tree canopies. Areas where leaves and debris have been roughed up usually indicate where flocks have been searching for grubs, earthworms and ground-dwelling bugs.
Circular areas in the ground clear of ruffage — and usually containing clear turkey tracks — indicate where birds have taken a dust bath to cool themselves, dry off and repel mites.
It is worth mentioning, if a hunter happens to spot an occupied roost or come upon a flock, they should try not to be very visible — disturbing an area inhabited by turkeys can throw off a flock of comfortable birds and causing a relocation before any season certainly is not beneficial.
GEAR UP, OUTFIT PROPERLY
Check your local forecasts for the places you plan to hunt and dress accordingly for the weather on the day of your hunt — any seasoned hunter can tell you nothing is worse than being wet and cold when trying to enjoy a morning in the woods.
Extra shells for your shotgun or broadhead arrows for your bow are to key making sure your chosen instrument of harvest is most effective.
As for cover, ground blinds usually are a preferred setup for remaining less visible to the keenly eyed wild turkey. Large trees and felled brush also can make great camouflage for the elusive winged prey.
When choosing a proper call, traditionalists likely lean toward a slate or box call to draw in curious gobblers and yelpers; more modern turkey hunters likely prefer mouth calls because they allow two hands to be free at all times.
The bottom line: do your homework, scout ahead, obtain your tag, prep your gear, get up early, head outside, get your gobble on and do your best to outsmart the bearded winged delicacy abundantly dotting the beautiful Ozarks of southern Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.