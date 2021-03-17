During this last year, much of the country has suffered financially as well as physically with the COVID-19
pandemic. Profitable businesses have struggled. Non-profit organizations are in a decline. Many organizations have felt the wrath of the pandemic including the senior centers in Stockton and El Dorado Springs.
For the Korth Center in Stockton, 309 Englewood Rd., the senior center delivers 120-150 meals a week by drive-thru and then 300 a week by home delivery. All meals and deliveries are done by volunteers of the Korth Center.
Korth Center coordinator Dave Patterson advocated for the need of volunteers right now as one of his passed away and another moved away. People who are looking to volunteer can come into the senior center to fill out a volunteer form. Those interested can choose from a list of duties which include dish washing, delivery, cooking as well as meal preparing.
Another need for the Korth Center is monetary donations. Donations help pay for food deliverers, extra or new equipment and food. Deliverers are reimbursed $0.43 a mile. Some drivers go as far as Springfield and Kansas City for a round trip. Patterson also has a driver who goes to Bolivar seven days a week for a set period of time.
“It all adds up,” Patterson said.
Patterson and the Korth Center volunteers also help give rides for seniors who need to get to and from a hospital. Another help for seniors from the Korth Center is for those who are homebound. Patterson and volunteers regularly call those who receive meals to make sure they are alright or if there is anything they need. This type of positive gesture is done once every month.
One major change in the future, when the senior center opens up, is the switch from six people per table to two people per table. The Korth Center plans to do a scheduled format when it comes time to opening back up. The senior center will have two people per table, each senior will then have a 45-minute session to chat and eat then the rotation switches.
“That is the plan,” Patterson said. “We will see how that works.”
Patterson has noticed the social aspect is the area seniors miss the most.
“COVID has really impacted our clients,” Patterson said. “Every day I get a call ‘when are you going to open?’ or ‘I miss coming in.’”
When speaking on the importance of the Korth Center towards the community, Patterson added, “It is important for our senior community. These are the folks who are kind of forgotten or less focused.”
When opening back up, the Korth Center plans to do a scheduled format. The senior center will have two people per table, each senior will then have a 45-minute session to chat and eat then the rotation switches.
On top of all the help needed, the Korth Senior Center will host a “Rally for Recovery” event from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. The event gives agency partners the opportunity to raise operating funds that were lost during the pandemic. Anyone can contribute by making a secure donation at: https://causemomentum.org/projects/korth-center-home-delivered-meals anytime from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 24. For each unique donor during each hour, the Korth Center will have a chance to win one of the $5,000 hourly prizes throughout the day.
In El Dorado Springs, the senior center is in need of donations whether it is food or monetary. The El Dorado Springs Senior Center cooks around 420 meals per week. Every Tuesday, volunteers deliver 44 to 50 meals for senior citizens.
On Tuesday, when the food is delivered, senior citizens receive a hot meal. The meals for the rest of the week are either frozen meals or meals that are easy to prepare. The El Do Senior Center also gives out meals curbside for lunch.
“They would not have anything to eat if we didn’t do that,” said head cook Kathy Blevins.
Pantry items are needed according to Blevins. Items such as cup-o-noodles or anything that is simple and easy to make.
Pantry items are in case of emergency such as the senior center being closed for an extended amount of time. Makes sure senior citizens are provided a meal if volunteers get COVID and the center has to shut down for two weeks.
One area Blevins sees an impact in is the social aspect of being at the senior center. With COVID-19, senior centers across the state have had to change the layout of dining and visitation. When the senior centers open back up, much like the Korth Center, tables are allowed to only two people per table.
The fact that we are not open, the senior citizens cannot come in and socialize,” head cook Kathy Blevins said. “I know there are several people that want us to open back up but I know they are not going to be happy with the new rules.”
The El Dorado Senior Center is currently accepting any type of shelve stable meal or monetary donations. Items and donations can be sent to the senior center located on 604 South Forest Street in El Dorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.