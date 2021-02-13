Stockton R-I teacher Mrs. Coyle’s first grade class recently studied the United States of America. The students studied American symbols and how they represented our country. They researched the bald eagle, the Statue of Liberty, the Washington Monument, Liberty Bell, Mt. Rushmore and the American flag.
As they learned about freedom, justice, hope, and strength, they also discovered a bit about the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. They enjoyed researching and discovered so much about each symbol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.