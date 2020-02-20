El Do Youth presents "Leap Year Trivia Night", with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and play beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the El Dorado Springs Youth Center at 802 N. Main.
The first five questions will deal with the night's theme, followed by 45 trivia questions covering a wide range of topics.
Teams may have from four to seven members at $10 per player. Call (417)-876-2676 for assistance in forming a team.
Get your team together, grab a sponsor or sponsor yourself and come enjoy the friendly competition.
Purchase tickets in advance at Community Bank, cash only.
