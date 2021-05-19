Legislation meant to prevent abuse and neglect in religious boarding schools is heading to Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s desk.
House Bill 557’s move to Gov. Parson’s desk comes after the Missouri House voted 147-1 on Thursday, May 13, to impose regulations on unlicensed faith-based boarding schools.
The bill was passed with an emergency clause and will go into effect immediately upon Gov. Parson’s signature.
In the past year, the topic of alleged abuse at Missouri’s unlicensed faith-based boarding schools has garnered global attention and outrage after allegations of abuse at Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School in Cedar County came to light in May of 2020.
The subsequent closing of Circle of Hope, personal injury lawsuits and over 100 felony charges filed against Circle of Hope owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder pressed Missouri lawmakers into action.
According to HB557, this legislation requires faith-based boarding schools to mandate background checks for employees. Additionally, the bill requires directors of unlicensed facilities to notify the Department of Social Services that they exist, as well as provide details about their personnel.
The legislation would allow state children's services officials or prosecutors to ask a judge to shut down facilities or remove children that violate state requirements or when there is an immediate concern about the health or safety of children.
The bill would also require facilities to comply with fire, safety and health inspections and to allow parents or guardians complete access to their children without having to provide notification that they are arriving at the facility.
Amanda Householder — the daughter of Boyd and Stephanie Householder and an activist against the troubled teen industry — said she and other troubled teen survivors are happy over the recent news, but will continue keeping “an eye out” to ensure that both laws are enforced and children will not have to go through what they did.
“I am and will be forever grateful to Rep. Keri Ingle and Rep. Tudy Viet for all their hard work,” Householder said. “They are our heroes.”
The CCR reached out to Agapé Boarding School and Wings of Faith Academy — two faith-based boarding schools currently running in Cedar County — for comment over the legislation. No response has been received as of press time Tuesday, May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.