In an afternoon workshop held Monday, July 22, the Stockton Board of Aldermen met to discuss further review of the city’s current law enforcement agreement with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
In recent months, the board has focused on clarifying financial figures in regard to law enforcement services rendered by the CCSO — an effort based on eliminating financial uncertainties, solidifying a longer contractual relationship with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office for city law enforcement services and making future budget planning more streamlined.
In discussing the need for clarity, alderman Jason Steury was firm in his take on the issue as well as complimentary of CCSO’s law enforcement presence in Stockton.
Currently, the city spends approximately $175,000 a year for all facets of law enforcement services provided within the city limits of Stockton.
“We just need a defined breakdown of these services and their percentages in relation to our contract’s structure,” alderman Jason Steury said. “These are a great group of people and we love them for what they do in our community. We just need a clearer understanding of what each itemized cost represents here [in the current law enforcement contract].”
Alderman Mary Anne Manring shared Steury’s assertation.
“We simply need to ask these financial questions more specifically and selectively so we can define what it is we’re paying for, rather than looking at numbers with little explanation. We’ve accomplished that here today. And, I think we know what to ask and how to ask it.”
When discussing line items such as dispatching, housing, vehicle costs, staffing and operational structure in relation to the annual budget, Captain Josh Coots, CCSO, was present to answer on behalf of the sheriff’s office.
Coots explained cost variables, lengths of stays for varying offenses, dispatching services, jail staffing and how CCSO bills for certain services which the city utilizes.
Coots also said Cedar County is one of only 14 counties in all of Missouri which does not have a sales tax-based emergency operator and dispatch structure.
Norell and the aldermen collectively said the issue would be taken under advisement and reviewed for consideration.
The mayor and all four city alderman shared their appreciation for the CCSO and made it clear to all who were present the workshop’s purpose was purely for clarity and to confirm the city can fully verify figures provided to them based on the terms of the current contract.
City attorney Peter Lee will likely have a draft of a new contract ready for review and markup at the next work session the city will hold on the subject.
The city also will consider extending the terms of the contract’s length instead of renewing the contract on an annual basis. Language clarifying increases in costs and explanatory factors also will be added where necessary to avoid future confusion and add financial transparency.
When a revised contract has been approved by the board, Norell said the next step in the contractual review process will likely be presenting a multi-year contract to the county commissioners for further negotiation in the near future.
After confirming with Lee a working draft was forthcoming, the board closed open session and voted to go into closed session at approximately 4 p.m.
Regularly scheduled aldermen meetings are held 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall. The meetings are open to the community and the public is encouraged to attend.
