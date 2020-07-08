The Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair, the second of two major agricultural fairs in Cedar County, is underway and kicks into high gear now through Friday, July 10, at 3390 E. 380 Rd., El Dorado Springs.
About three weeks after the Cedar County Youth Fair in Stockton wound down, area youth ages 8-21 once again are showing their livestock, arts and crafts and science projects in hopes of winning a coveted blue ribbon.
Competition began last weekend with archery and marksmanship events. None-livestock judging, a dog show and the fair royalty coronation took place on Tuesday, July 7.
The fair closes at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, with the traditional livestock auction.
Results from the fair will appear in next week’s issue of the Republican.
